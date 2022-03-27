Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

