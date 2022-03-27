Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

