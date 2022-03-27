Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $723.39 million and $662,648.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

