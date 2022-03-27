Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.14. 1,321,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,288. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.