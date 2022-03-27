Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $82.43 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Splunk worth $82,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,931. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

