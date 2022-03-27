Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 19,900 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Envista worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 90.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,358 shares of company stock worth $9,420,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 983,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $51.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

