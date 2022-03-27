Linda Walker Sells 4,754 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198.07.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$132.03 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$109.47 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

