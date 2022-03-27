Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

