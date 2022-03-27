Lincoln National Corp Has $2.89 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

PJUL opened at $30.69 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

