Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.