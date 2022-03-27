Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,533 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 170.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $52.34 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

