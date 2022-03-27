Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $67.29.

