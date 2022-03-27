Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.85 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.