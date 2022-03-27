Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

