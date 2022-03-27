Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,469,000.

