Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,362 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 265,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,919. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

