Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.93.

LI stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

