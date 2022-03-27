Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period.
Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,884. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.