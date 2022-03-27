Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 779.3% in March

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 779.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 138,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter.

BWG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,502. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

