Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

