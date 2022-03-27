Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.
Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.77 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.
About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
