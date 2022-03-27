Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

