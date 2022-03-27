KZ Cash (KZC) Price Up 8.8% This Week

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,880.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007586 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00116578 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00297518 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.