Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

