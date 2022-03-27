KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.44. The stock had a trading volume of 942,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

