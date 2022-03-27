KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NYSE KKR opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

