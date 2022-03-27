Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

