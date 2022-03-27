Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $338.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average of $385.22. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

