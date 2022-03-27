Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.