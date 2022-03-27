Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

