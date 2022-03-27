Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000.

PSI opened at $134.41 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

