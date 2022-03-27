Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 165 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $221.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

