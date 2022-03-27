Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.
Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
