Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNBWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,106. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

