Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.87. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

