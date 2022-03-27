Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

