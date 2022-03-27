Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.