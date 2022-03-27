King DAG Market Capitalization Tops $21.99 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $226,696.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

King DAG

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

