Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

