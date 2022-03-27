Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 62,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 25,135,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,419,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

