KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

