Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 32,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.