Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.62% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 6,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TRTY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 12,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. Cambria Trinity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

