Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 363,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000.

USTB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. 4,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

