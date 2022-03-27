Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

UAL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,831,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

