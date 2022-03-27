Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 378,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,364. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

