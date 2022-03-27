Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 1.8%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 7,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.
About Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesko Oyj (KKOYY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.