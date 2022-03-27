Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 1.8%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 7,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

