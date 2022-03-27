Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 49.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 408.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

