Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

