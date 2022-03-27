Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.87. 5,111,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

