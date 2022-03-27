Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 2.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,928. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

